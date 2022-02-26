Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $170.80

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $170.80 and last traded at $171.49, with a volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average is $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

