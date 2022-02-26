Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.
NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 211,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
