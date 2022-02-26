Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 211,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

