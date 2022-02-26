HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 590 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.82) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 538 ($7.32) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.83. The company has a market capitalization of £109.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.