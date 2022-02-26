Howard W. Lutnick Purchases 9,800 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMRK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.