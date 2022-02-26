Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

