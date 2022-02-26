Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.
Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
