Homrich & Berg Sells 5,040 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

