Homrich & Berg Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $764,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $403.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

