Homrich & Berg Purchases 299 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PYPL stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

