Homrich & Berg Purchases 2,665 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $207.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

