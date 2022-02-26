Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

