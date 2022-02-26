Homrich & Berg Increases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP opened at $46.78 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.