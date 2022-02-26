Homrich & Berg Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

NYSE ICE opened at $128.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

