Homrich & Berg Has $3.19 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.