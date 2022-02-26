Homrich & Berg Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

