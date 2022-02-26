Homrich & Berg Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,057,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 537,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

