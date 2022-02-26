Homrich & Berg Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

