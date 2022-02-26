Homrich & Berg Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

