Homrich & Berg Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,604,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $3,105,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

USB stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

