Homrich & Berg Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

