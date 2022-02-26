Homrich & Berg Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

