Homrich & Berg Buys New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

