Homrich & Berg Buys 5,568 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

