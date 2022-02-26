Homrich & Berg Buys 1,564 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $252.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

