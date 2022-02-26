Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $362.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,606,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,119,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

