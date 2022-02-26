Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:HMLP remained flat at $$4.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

