HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,026 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

SAMG opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

