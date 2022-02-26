HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

