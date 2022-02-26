HM Payson & Co. Has $277,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,166,000 after purchasing an additional 731,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $193.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,853 shares of company stock worth $5,403,368. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

