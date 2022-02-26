HM Payson & Co. Buys 9,752 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,976,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $49.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

