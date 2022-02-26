HM Payson & Co. Buys 3,549 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,674,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

