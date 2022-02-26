HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

