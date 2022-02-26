HM Payson & Co. Acquires 3,284 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20,525.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 70,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.