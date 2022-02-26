Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 673,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,582,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.