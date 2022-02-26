HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,749 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

