HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

