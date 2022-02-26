HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 416.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

