HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

GDYN opened at $14.72 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,300 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

