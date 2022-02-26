HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $332.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

