HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 316 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 202.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $244.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

