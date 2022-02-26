High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Price Target Lowered to $7.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. High Tide has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in High Tide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

