Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $387,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Shares of HES opened at $97.52 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $97.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.