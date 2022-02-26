HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €49.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.91 ($99.90).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €47.21 ($53.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €47.74 ($54.25) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €57.87 and its 200 day moving average is €75.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

