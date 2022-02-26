Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HSII opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
