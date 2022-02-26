Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HSII opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

