HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 81992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €57.00 ($64.77) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

