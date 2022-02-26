HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 338,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.19. HEICO has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Get HEICO alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.