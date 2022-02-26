HedgeTrade Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $155.36 million and $51,679.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00237847 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.