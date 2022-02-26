Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 121,605 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,859 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 2,311,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 468,107 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 757,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,971 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.