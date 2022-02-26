Head-To-Head Survey: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) vs. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 19.30% 14.99% 2.08% Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hilltop and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 3 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilltop presently has a consensus target price of $33.26, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Hilltop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and Republic First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.94 billion 1.26 $374.49 million $4.60 6.76 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.75 $25.18 million $0.33 16.09

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hilltop beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

