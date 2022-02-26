Head to Head Analysis: Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ra Medical Systems and Procept BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Procept BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,777.70%. Procept BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.60%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Procept BioRobotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Procept BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Procept BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -813.96% -163.48% -112.51% Procept BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Procept BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 0.66 -$36.04 million ($8.04) -0.05 Procept BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Procept BioRobotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Summary

Procept BioRobotics beats Ra Medical Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Procept BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.