Harry Sloan Acquires 40,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DraftKings stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after buying an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

